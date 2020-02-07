Advertisement

Anyone who has stopped at the state highway 6 rest stop where Lyell once stood has read the information board about Bridget Goodwin or “Biddy of the Buller” as it was called.

Biddy, the most famous resident of this once flourishing gold mining town, was undeniably defined by two things – her tiny stature and her “questionable” morality.

Advertisement

Exactly three meters high and not much more than three kilos, she shocked the rough, but still essentially Victorian standard of the gold field by living and working with two men at the same time. She only called these men her first or second partner, and she was not married to either.

She saw nothing wrong with her romantic arrangement, a three-headed one, and didn’t care what anyone thought or said about them all.

CONTINUE READING:

* New people, tourists and businesses flock to Reefton

* Reefton visitors welcome the spirit of the distillery’s opening day

* Buller Gorge a trip that is worth staying awake

She loved both men, although many suspected that one was her clear favorite. The trio did not hurt anyone, did not make the claim, did not preach immorality and was highly regarded.

They worked hard, always to the waist in the water with a shovel and in all weathers. The way in which they made their tedious lives easier was also predictable. Whenever they had earned enough gold with their claim, they went into the store and exchanged it not only for supplies but also for enough whiskey to keep them drunk for several days.

They would take it to the very last drop and let it go bankrupt again. Sobering, they would get back to work and save for the next splendor.

Everything worked fine as long as they were healthy. But Billy’s first and most popular mate fell ill with an undiagnosed complaint sometime in the 1880s. She took him to a hospital in Quartzopolis (now Reefton), where he eventually died and was buried. The little woman is said to have cried a lot because she had lost her companion, and in later years the memories of him and all his kindness often brought tears to her blue eyes.

Her second buddy “old Bill” didn’t last long either. When he got sick a few years later, he stopped helping Biddy. In her words; “He just took it around to hang around.”

So Biddy had to look for the gold himself, buy a hole, and throw it on her back to her little hut, which was just downstream of Iron Bridge. She took care of him until he was worse and then took him to the small hospital in Quartzopolis, where he also died. “I wasn’t a bit sorry … because I felt that my days were numbered,” she was later mentioned.

Sometime when she turned 80, Biddy gave up her hut and settled in a two-bedroom cottage in Reefton. She was hospitalized twice because of unknown circumstances. The old biddy, as it was called in earlier years, died peacefully on October 19, 1899 at the age of 86 and was buried in the Reefton Cemetery.

Nelson Provincial Museum, Tyree Studio Collection, 182001

Biddy and her two pals lived in a hut with a room near the Iron Bridge that now spans the Buller River along State Highway 6 in Lyell

By then she had become an Anglican, no doubt encouraged by the practices of being supported by the social services associated with this church in the city. Her loyalty, generosity, and ironic humor earned her many friends, especially among the women in the community who visited her regularly.

Nobody would ever think of arriving empty-handed, and she took the opportunity to source the strongest tobacco she had smoked to the end. From the time she woke up in the morning until she went to bed, this pipe stayed firmly in her mouth. The only time she ever removed them was when the pastor visited them. In this case, she would put it under her pillow.

Many of the details and feelings of Biddy’s life would have been forgotten had it not been for the Reefton writer William Henry Scott Hindmarsh (a distant relative of mine) who only wrote under the pseudonym “Waratah”.

Much of his report on Biddy came from an undisclosed church member whom he only referred to as Biddy’s “confessor and tobacco conspirator”. This intimate confidant revealed Biddy her whole life, although the word “confessor” belonged entirely to Hindmarsh – until her last days, Biddy was completely convinced that she had no sins to confess.

Biddy was from Ireland, although later in life she had completely missed which county and village she had. She left her country of birth in the massive wave of Irish emigration in the mid-19th century and landed in Australia, where she looked for gold in Bendigo.

A morning scene she never forgot was after a storm that raged all night and uprooted a huge tree. She saw clumps of gold hanging from the roots and a huge crowd of men, women and children frantically turning the ground. Biddy then got real gold fever.

She met her two husbands, both miners, in Ballarat and came to New Zealand with them to land in Nelson sometime in the early 1880s. The revised Collingwood Goldfields proved disappointing and they trudged their swamp pieces over the hills to Tadmor, where they finally reached the headwaters of the Buller River.

Here they systematically worked their way down and pierced every river bed and tributary all the way to Muchison and Inangahua Junction. It was not an easy life, but together they worked like a well-oiled excavator. Biddy was always at the helm and organized it.

Finally, they settled in a one-room hut that is immediately downstream of the bridge over the Buller. When her second buddy Bill died, she was half relieved. Her body was worn out and she had little strength to take care of herself. She was encouraged to go to Reefton Hospital, but opted for a two-bedroom cottage, the rent of which was guaranteed by a non-profit church organization.

On the occasion of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897, numerous ladies from the community visited Biddy. The first brought half a bottle of the best portion to her pantry, with strict instructions not to consume more than two teaspoons a day. An hour later, a second friendly congregation dropped a small “scotch” from Scotch that she particularly loved. When they all left, she got in and ate the lot.

Later in the afternoon the priest came unexpectedly on his bike and did his usual thing for her, chopped her wood in front of the door and asked the house how she was doing. When he spread her out and looked comatose, he assumed that she was in the final stages of her death.

He jumped on his bike and quickly got the city doctor, who after a short examination roared with laughter and only pronounced her as “drunk”. The pastor immediately gave his parishioners strict instructions – no more alcohol for Biddy, no matter how small the amount.

It was two years before Biddy finally died. The Buller’s little gold digger was buried in the quiet new Reefton Cemetery, one of the first to be buried there. The church register is simply:

No. 126

Bridget Goodwin

Died on October 19, 1999

Buried on 20-10-99

86 years

May she be remembered for the true way she lived her life, unhindered by Victorian standards. Her life was not easy, but she defied the system and lived as she saw fit and did not harm anyone. RIP Bridget Goodwin, you remain one of our inspiring historical figures.

supplied

The historic town of Lyell is now an end to the popular Old Ghost Road cycling and walking trail.

Advertisement