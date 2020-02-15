The Manchester band PINS, which released their second album Wild Nights in 2015, has returned with their new title “Hot Slick”.
After PIP has since sporadically released new material, especially the Aggrophobe EP in 2017, PINS have added a little electronic glamor to their latest offering, as singer Faith Vern delivers the catchy catch: “Go away, go away, I have to go.”
For “Hot Slick”, the band teamed up with Kills guitarist Jamie Hince, who worked with renowned producer Rich Woodcraft. The most recent collaboration is the third time that the group has worked together after previously creating the Serve The Rich and Ponytail efforts.
In keeping with the new song, PINS have also confirmed a number of tour dates for the UK, which will start next week. See the full details below.
Pins Upcoming Tour Dates:
February
20.- BRIGHTON hope and ruin
21st Bad Moles
22.- CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms
Hull polar bear
28. SUNDERLAND Independent
29th – YORK Fulford Arms
March
5. STOKE Sugarmill
6. SHEFFIELD record junkee
7th – LIVERPOOL Arts Club