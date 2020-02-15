The Manchester band PINS, which released their second album Wild Nights in 2015, has returned with their new title “Hot Slick”.

After PIP has since sporadically released new material, especially the Aggrophobe EP in 2017, PINS have added a little electronic glamor to their latest offering, as singer Faith Vern delivers the catchy catch: “Go away, go away, I have to go.”

For “Hot Slick”, the band teamed up with Kills guitarist Jamie Hince, who worked with renowned producer Rich Woodcraft. The most recent collaboration is the third time that the group has worked together after previously creating the Serve The Rich and Ponytail efforts.

In keeping with the new song, PINS have also confirmed a number of tour dates for the UK, which will start next week. See the full details below.

<noscript><iframe title="Spotify Embed: Hot Slick" width="300" height="380" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" allow="encrypted-media" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/3cwij2h8UJonqwWQpzamJ0"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="150" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/hot-slick/1496399799?i=1496399801"></noscript>

Pins Upcoming Tour Dates:

February

20.- BRIGHTON hope and ruin

21st Bad Moles

22.- CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms

Hull polar bear

28. SUNDERLAND Independent

29th – YORK Fulford Arms

March

5. STOKE Sugarmill

6. SHEFFIELD record junkee

7th – LIVERPOOL Arts Club

Remarks