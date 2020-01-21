Pink talks about why she can't leave plastic surgery behind

advertisement

Singer Pink posted an open letter on Twitter on Sunday, revealing that she will never undergo plastic surgery. The “What About Us” singer said that she doesn’t like the side effects and simply “can’t figure out”. She deserved the praise of her numerous fans for not wanting to change her appearance.

“Letter to myself; Dear me, you’re getting older,” she wrote in the first tweet. “I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger. You look funny (and feel strange) when you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children and your face is frowning where you laugh. And yes you idiot … you smoked. “

“Continued note to yourself: every now and then you think about changing your face and then watch a show where you want to see what the person feels … and their face doesn’t move,” she continued to explain . “(I) can’t figure it out. I just can’t.”

Next, Pink said she wanted her two children to “know what I look like when I’m angry.”

“I’m happy because I never really relied on my looks,” she wrote in her last tweet on the subject. “I have decided that my talent and individuality are far more important than my face. So get in, because I’m about to OLD THE OLD FASHION (in a guide) – at 30 mph 100 feet in the air over 40) yasssssssss. “

Pink fans celebrated her decision and congratulated her on staying true to herself.

“Yaay !!! No broken lips and no stretched cat eyes!” A fan tweeted. “Thank you, Pink !!”

“I think you are as amazing as you are,” wrote another.

“I wish everyone would think that way and nobody would be reduced to their looks,” said another Twitter user. “I wish it was thick or thin, it didn’t matter. My life would be much easier. It hurts to be human. I love you (pink).”

Rosa’s husband Carey Hart shared the singer’s last tweet about plastic surgery on Instagram, suggesting that others follow Pink’s example.

“Think it’s time for people to move away from the syringe and plastic surgeon,” Hart wrote. “Good job baby, let’s get wrinkled.”

It wasn’t the first time that 40-year-old Pink found out how to get older. In 2018, she quickly struck back a fan who said the “sober” singer should be “purple”.

“You must be from la. Well, there are a few people in the world who choose to age naturally,” tweeted Pink. “And I’ve earned every f-minute of my 38 years. But what do you look like? Because I’ve never heard of you until you put my name in your mouth. I’ll call you little purple troll.”

“I think growing old is a blessing,” she wrote in another tweet. “If your face has wrinkles around your eyes and mouth, it means that you laughed a lot. I pray that I will look older in 10 years because it means that I am alive.”

Pink and Hart are parents of Willow (8) and Jameson (3). The couple have been married since 2006.

