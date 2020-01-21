Pink swears by plastic surgery and embraces aging in the letter itself

advertisement

Really an inspiration! pink it’s all about natural aging, and in a letter she wrote on Twitter on Sunday, January 19, she made it clear how much she is against plastic surgery.

“Dear Me, you are getting older. I see lines, especially when you smile. Your nose gets bigger … you look (and feel) funny when you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your children and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yes, you idiot … you smoked, “wrote the 40-year-old.

“Every now and then you think about changing your face and then watch a show where you want to see what that person feels,” she continued. “And her face doesn’t move. I can’t figure it out. I just can’t. I want my kids to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

The singer “F-kin’ Perfect ”then swore the idea of ​​undergoing plastic surgery because she didn’t want to deceive her fatherhood. “I’m lucky that I never really depended on my looks,” she added. “I have decided that my talent and individuality are much more important than my face. So get in, because I’m about to OLD THE OLD FASHION (in a curriculum at 30 miles an hour, 100 feet in the air above) 40). “

After Pink’s fans shared their inspiring tweets with the world, they fully agreed with their statements. “I love what you just said more than anything else,” commented one of her followers. “Who cares about wrinkles and age limits and everything else that belongs to being human? Accept, your body is just the face of your soul watch and it does its best to show you how much time you have. Enjoy your time and family. “

Another said: “Blessed are those who manage to age in this world! You deserve every wrinkle and don’t let anything else tell you about this crazy, beauty-obsessed world. “

Kelly Clarkson also interfered in the conversation and tweeted: “I feel you …. except, you know, flying through the air. You know what? I think it’s on the floor for us and you make sure the air stays safe. I always enjoyed teamwork. “

Pink has the right idea. We all have to love each other no matter what!

