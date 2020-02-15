LOS ANGELES (AP) – Alissa Pili scored 26 points and 13 rebounds for her ninth double double of the season. Southern California defeated No. 11 State on Friday evening with 72-66.

Kayla Overbeck stopped a 9-0 run in Oregon with a basket in the lane for a 65: 61 lead and the next time USC had possession, Pili made 1 of 2 free throws for a five point lead.

The state of Oregon had three chances for a basket until Pili secured the rebound and was fouled 51.5 seconds ahead. She made both free throws to seal it.

Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12), who also defeated UCLA in the top 10 earlier this year.

Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points and Taylor Jones 12 for Oregon State (19-6, 7-6). Destiny Slocum also scored an average of 14.6 points per game.

Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 when Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.