Pigskin Prophet: Championship Game (ie no Gamecocks) Edition

I have to admit, I thought I was ready for the year. But Crump has a couple of Burger King vouchers and he asked if I would take the time to publish my devouring thoughts about the championship games this weekend and I just couldn’t refuse him. It’s not that I have a lot of plans anyway.

I was in Columbia last weekend to make sure the chicken network we set up in front of the student section in South Carolina worked. The little pullets did not throw a single bottle at the tigers or media types or the live chicken on the sidelines during the game. In fact, as a group, they were somewhat subdued.

Around the middle of the second quarter, I was walking the sidelines when I noticed that a South Carolina fan took out her favorite weapon – a battery. I just stood there and watched her wonder when and where to throw it, but as she considered, I saw the tigers score another touchdown. As more points rose on the scoreboard, you could almost see her life running out of her face.

She sat down, looked at the battery, and tried to put it back in her oversized bag.

I went to her and said, “Ma’am, I’m glad to see that you decided not to throw this battery out. I suspect you took it out of your husband’s truck and he’ll be missing someday. And if The next time you think about throwing batteries, or when you hear people making plans to throw batteries, they usually mean AA or D batteries. No commercial 8D SLI batteries. ”

These people.

BAYLOR AGAINST OKLAHOMA

The Sooner Schooner is devastated and the little ponies pulling this horror are scarred for life. For some reason, the Sooners haven’t played great since this schooner had his accident. The bears made a huge head start against the Sooners a few weeks ago and will have vengeance in their minds. However, what we saw in the second half of this game is representative of the talent gap between the two teams. Oklahoma wins this. It still won’t be easy. OKLAHOMA 34, BAYLOR 27

OREGON AGAINST UTAH

Whenever you think one of these PAC-12 teams will make some noise, it will be blown. Oregon took their chance in the playoffs in Arizona a few weeks ago, but they can also end Utah’s dream of a playoff spot. Listen, this game is so important that it is played on a Friday night in an empty stadium in a city where college football doesn’t matter. Oregon has 1,986 uniform combinations and their mascot is Donald Duck’s cousin and they have the best cheerleaders in all college football. But Utah has the better team. UTAH 24, OREGON 20

GEORGIA VS LSU

I really like this matchup. There are times when the coaches get off the field and have to show Georgia the way to the end zone – some of their players don’t seem particularly smart – and sometimes they just trip over it. This way you lose to a team in South Carolina and let it steal your precious hedges. But they have a good defense, and LSU quarterback Joe Burreaux will have plenty of time to find the open fast lanes he is doing against these other horrific SEC defenses like Alabama. I think this is closer than people think, or as Ed Oregeron says, Mamafinnagetdun sorghum molasses Indawrecklopadop !!!! GO TIGAHS !!!!! LSU 27, GEORGIA 23

VIRGINIA AGAINST CLEMSON

Congratulations, Virginia. You have the best QB in the Coastal Division and your price is Brent Venables. That’s right, Virginia may not be better than the rest of the Coastal Division slop, not top to bottom, but they have the division’s best quarterback in Bryce Perkins. The Cavaliers are not known for football and are expected to have between 60 and 80 fans on Saturday. These will be some parents and students who were promised lacrosse tickets when they took the bus. It will not be an unforgettable drive home. But what is a wahoo? I did some research and it turned out to be an Algonquin word and came from the marriage between members of the tribe. Once the couple had jumped the floor and entered the marriage teepee, the groom, if he liked what he saw, would stick his head out and call the rest of the tribe “WAHOOOOO” to let them know that the marriage would work. CLEMSON 40, WAHOOS 13

OHIO ST. VS WISCONSIN

We saw this game a few weeks ago. Back then it was boring and now it’s getting boring. Wisconsin is like many Big 10 teams and they fight against modern defense with their athletic players and schemes and all that. The Badgers spent the week with Peyton Manning at the Manning Passing Academy and heard about this new invention called Forward Pass. They didn’t like it. Bad Wisconsin. OHIO ST 34, WISKEY 17th

