Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Smith at the premiere of 'The Last Ship'

Always by his side! Pierce Brosnan definitely looks like a man in love when he recently came to a big red carpet event with his longtime wife Keely.

On Wednesday January 22, the 66-year-old was seen at the premiere of the musical The Last Ship in Los Angeles as he posed for photos with his love [56]. The former James Bond looked rather classy when he wore a gray, three-piece suit with a white shirt and brown shoes. Of course, he also showed his incredible silver goatee. As for Keely, she followed the route of the jet black dresses combined with head-turning earrings.

RHTY / starmaxinc.com / Shutterstock

The couple made a covenant in 2001. They share two children – Dylan, 23, Paris. Their marriage came 10 years after Pierce lost his first wife, Cassandra, to ovarian cancer – the same disease that would cost his daughter Charlotte’s life.

“I don’t consider the cup to be half full, believe me,” the actor said to Esquire once. “The dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits next to me from time to time.” Pierce has also been open about how much cancer has affected his life in the past.

“I sat on the bed and saw the suffering and despair firsthand, and I’m amazed that we still don’t have a cure for this pernicious disease,” said Hollywood star Closer Weekly exclusively at an Ovarian Cancer Research Fund charity event. “For me, the night brings a lot of emotions. I want this disease to be banished from our society, ”he continued. “I would like to see the cure for ovarian cancer as a man who lost a woman and daughter to the disease.”

Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Shutterstock

To Keely, Pierce said: “I had a great marriage, which unfortunately ended, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We should find each other. I thank God for them every day. “

We’re just happy that Pierce has found love again and is very happy with his family – we can’t wait to see what’s next for him!

