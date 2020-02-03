Advertisement

A picture showed a dog found dead after being allegedly thrown out of high-rise buildings in China.



Dreadful pictures of bloody corpses of dogs and cats lying on the streets in China made their rounds on the Internet after panicked pet owners reportedly threw their pets out of skyscrapers after claims that the deadly corona virus could be passed on by animals ,

A user has the images with the heading “What’s next?” along with the aggressive, red colored emojis and the title “Virus Panic Coronavirus – Cats and Dogs are being thrown out of skyscrapers in China after bad news says that animals are spreading.”

The pictures also showed poor pets lying dead on the floor, the blood of which surrounded the bricks.

Q: Can pets spread the new #Corona virus (2019-nCoV) at home?

A: There is currently no evidence that pets such as dogs and cats can be infected with the virus.

However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. Pic.twitter.com/aJD53T8Fsx

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO), January 27, 2020

Angry Tweeple on Twitter commented: “This is so disgusting and terrible !!!! That would be the day I would give up or kill my pet! Now everything is a rumor? The animals don’t carry the disease! Just leave everyone in this Be quiet in the country, don’t kill the pets !!!! “

One user posted the crying emojis and said, “Animal lovers must be devastated.”

One user said about Chinese society: “Society needs to change their understanding of animal welfare. Throw a pig on a rubber rope to promote an amusement park – ignorance, arrogance and cruelty at the highest level selfish act to protect yourself. #AnimalWelfare # AnimalCruelty. “

Meanwhile, Chinese health officials said Monday that the death toll from the deadly novel coronavirus has increased to 361 and 17,205 infected cases have occurred.

