Pictures of canceled 'The Last of Us' animated short online leak

Sony tried (and tried again) to get a film based on it uncharted out of developing hell and it seems that Sony wasn’t the only property interested in making the transition. Apparently they were also trying to get at least one animated short film for another Naughty Dog object that was made in The last of us,

According to Nerds4.life, Sony produced a 20-minute film based on the original game to bring everyone up to date The last of us part II will be released on May 29. This project has now been canceled.

A number of still images from the animated short film were brought online, although there seems to be no context to the images. The images seem to come from a creative agency called Oddfellows, who used these images as part of their portfolio. However, every trace of the project was removed from their site. Fortunately, someone was able to intercept the images before cleaning them and publish them on Imgur for safe keeping.

