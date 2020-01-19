Pickering false alarm casts doubt on Toronto emergency plans

advertisement

Since last Sunday’s false alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, people living within 50 kilometers of the plant have placed more than 40,000 orders for potassium iodine pills. The pills are taken in an accident to prevent radioactivity from being absorbed into the thyroid gland.

The Pickering plant is located 3.2 kilometers beyond the most easterly border of Toronto. The reactors were designed in 1971 and have a shelf life of 30 years. The government of Ontario wants to push them further after 2024, at which time they are more than 54 years old, almost twice their design life. In the past, attempts to rebuild the reactors have encountered delays and major cost overruns.

A serious accident at the facility can make areas in and around Toronto uninhabitable and affect drinking water upon release in Lake Ontario. But at present, in the event of a serious incident, evacuation plans only cover areas within a 10-kilometer radius of the plant. Activists had insisted on an area five times as long.

In 2018, the City Council adopted a motion with the Office of Emergency Management to lead the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), the country’s and county’s nuclear regulator, to launch awareness campaigns to inform residents of Toronto about how they are prepare for a nuclear accident. But a campaign has yet to be carried out.

However, the Pickering plant is not the only link in the province’s nuclear power supply chain where it is unclear what the plans are in the event of a serious accident.

The BWXT plant at 1025 Lansdowne in the western part of the city produces uranium pellets that deliver half of all nuclear fuel used in Canadian reactors, including Pickering and Darlington.

Since 2012, residents in the area have been calling for plant closure due to public health concerns about the release of uranium dust into the atmosphere. What plans does BWXT have for a serious accident? The answer to that question is specific, it seems.

At the time of the press, a company spokesman had not returned an email request from NU about plans to tackle a worst-case scenario. A number of local political representatives who have been contacted by NU do not know it or are not interested in insisting on answers.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says the mayor “fully expects the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission to ensure that the health and well-being of all Toronto residents is protected.”

CNSC documents reveal that in 2017 BWXT reported a “small hydrogen jet fire” to the facility that was “immediately checked and extinguished”. Toni Vigna, a spokesperson for the fire chief’s office, says that the extended standard Fire Toronto guidelines include provisions on how to deal with hydrogen tank emergency situations.

BWXT’s safety analysis report describes the risk of incidents with the storage tanks as “extremely unlikely”. The analysis states that any incident with the tanks would constitute what the company describes as a “medium risk”. But it is unclear what the response to that risk level entails.

In 2012, GE-Hitachi, the former owners of the plant, provided the public with a plan that it had in an emergency. Entire pages of the document are blackened. Other parts were removed. But the documents state the “standard evacuation distance” in the case of a “radiological delivery” at 300 meters.

BWXT recently submitted an application to the CNSC for an extension of the operating license by 10 years.

Hearings to review the application will take place on March 2 and 3 at the Casa Do Alentejo Community Center on Dupont Street 1130. The deadline for members of the public to sign up in writing or submit personally is January 27.

For residents of the area, the false alarm at Pickering last weekend has added an extra layer of care to that process.

