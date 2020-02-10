Emergency services respond to reports of a stab in downtown Manchester.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Piccadilly Gardens near the Morrisons supermarket.

Employees from a nearby company warned workers to stay in their building.

The warning says, “A person was stabbed. Please stay in the building until this incident is under control.”

Witnesses say that there has been a major police response and two people appear to be being treated by paramedics.

Oldham Street is cordoned off on the corner of Piccadilly Gardens next to Morrisons.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Massive response from police and ambulance at Piccadilly Gardens.”

Another added: “Huge police presence outside of Morrisons in Piccadilly Gardens, a few stretchers were pulled out of an ambulance. I hope everyone is fine down there.”

We’ll have more news about this incident as soon as we get it …