A father who was stabbed to death in the shocking attack in Piccadilly Gardens yesterday afternoon is fighting for his life, his family said.

The victim and his son were arrested on Monday just before 12.10 p.m. in front of Morrisons on the corner of Oldham Street.

Eyewitnesses said they were followed by three attackers who caught up with them and fired a volley of kicks and punches.

At some point in the attack, both were stabbed.

The incident was witnessed by hundreds of horrified workers and buyers who were in the area during their lunch break.

CCTV recordings of the M.E.N. showed three young men running down Oldham Street after the Northern Quarter attack.

The police raced to the scene in a few moments, but no arrests were made.

Spectators hurried to provide first aid to the victims while they were bleeding on the sidewalk.

Police officers cordon off the area outside a Morrisons store

(Image: Getty Images)

Among them was Risha Lancaster, who runs the Coffee4Craig charity and said that one man “screamed that he was stabbed” while the other was “half conscious” and apparently suffered a head injury.

“The two boys were on the floor, one was screaming and the other had blood on his face and head,” she said.

“He was half conscious, very dazed, it seemed like he had a head injury, so I went to help him first.”

“The other guy screamed that he had been stabbed, but I couldn’t really see that there were people around him.

“Then I found that the guy I was helping was also stabbed to the head.

(Image: Sean Hansford)

“The blood seeped through his jacket, I pressed the wound and tried to calm him down.

“The police arrived first and took over.

“The attackers had fled.”

That morning, a family member in the Manchester Evening News thanked those who helped the two men there.

He described her condition and added: “My father is worse, he is surviving, my brother is fine.”

The family said that they did not know why the father and son had been victims of a “targeted attack”.

The Greater Manchester police said in a statement yesterday evening: “The roadblock in Piccadilly in Manchester city center has been lifted and all traffic services are running as usual after the police were called to attack the area at around 12:10 on Monday.

A coroner is seen at work when he was stabbed in Piccadilly Gardens

(Image: Getty Images)

“Two men were hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Superintendent Chris Hill, GMP commander in Manchester, added: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of today’s incident after two men were attacked in Piccadilly.

“I would like to emphasize that this is an isolated case and we do not believe that there is a greater threat to the public.

“No arrests have yet been made and officials are trying to find those responsible.

“If you have witnessed this incident this afternoon, or if you have any images or information that could help our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.

“You will find an additional police presence in and around the area that ensures surveillance with high visibility.”

Anyone with information should report the incident number 1199 from 10/20 to the police. Or call the independent aid organization Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.