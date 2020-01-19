advertisement

PICARDilly Circus goes where no station has been

Piccadilly Circus subway station was renamed PICARDilly Circus to celebrate the return of the greatest Star Trek character.

The broadcaster only has newly marked signs for two days (January 15-16), and special announcements are played via the public address system. Resistance is futile.

It’s all part of an Amazon Prime Video sponsorship deal to mark the return of Jean-Luc Picard in his own spin-off series Star Trek: Picard. The highly anticipated show begins on January 24, 2020 and Patrick Stewart will repeat his most famous role.

Roundels have been reinterpreted as Starfleet badges / communicators.

Of course, the cute advertising stunt made us think about other potential ties. How about seven-of-nine sisters to honor the rescued Borg character who will also appear in the series? Archer-Way? Canarian Worf? Please put further suggestions in the comments.

In addition to changes to the signage and the rondelles, it was also the turn of the always inventive whiteboard writers from TfL to select a quote from the great man. Unfortunately you missed the opportunity to write “Stardate 150120”.

Some will complain of TfL’s growing habit of renaming subway stations for a bit of sponsorship money. But if they’re all as playful (and temporary) as this company, then we say “do it this way”.

