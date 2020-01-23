Picard: Star Trek comes again in the Next Generation with daring new series

advertisement

REVIEW: One of the most beloved characters in the Star Trek universe is back.

After 178 episodes and four feature films, Sir Patrick Stewart had finished playing Admiral Jean-Luc Picard after the less than memorable Star Trek: Nemesis of 2002. That was the story in which the Next Generation crew of the USS Enterprise entered the Romulan empire rescued, lost lieutenant data and nearly killed the franchise.

Eighteen years later, however, Picard comes from Amazon Prime Video (streaming from January 24), accompanied by high expectations. More than two decades after the events of Nemesis, the 10-part series opens in 2399 – on the 12th anniversary of the Romulan sun going supernova.

That is something that the skilled diplomat, humanitarian, fearless explorer and military strategist still haunts – even in his dotage.

Picard sees Sir Patrick Stewart return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, 18 years after his last live action outing in Stark Trek: Nemesis.

Sir Patrick Stewart has taken over his role as Jean-Luc Picard, who according to him is now “Angry, disappointed and guilty” in the new Picard series of Amazon Prime Videos.

After urging Starfleet to help their oldest enemies, he was stunned as they strayed from their duties after rogue states rebelled and attacked Mars.

“It was unfair and downright criminal,” he rages during a rare interview on the occasion of the anniversary. Combined with a resulting ban on synthetic fabrics, it all convinced Picard to resign his position and retire to his vineyard where he “writes books with history that people would rather forget”.

However, Picard is still plagued by dreams of his long-dear friend Data (Brent Spiner) and is more than intrigued when a young woman finds him and asks for help. Dahj (Isa Briones) has just escaped a Romulan assassination attempt thanks to fighting skills that she did not know she possessed, but felt compelled to find him.

In the beginning, Picard cannot fully work out his connection with this Seattle botanist daughter. But it only takes a trip to the Quantum Archives to discover that she is “dear to him” in ways that you cannot understand “.

Dahj (Isa Briones) seeks help from Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) in the first episode.

Unlike its original predecessor, the Next Generation was always about wrestling with philosophical issues rather than wrestling with the monster of the week, and that ethos continues in showrunner Alex Kurtzmann (responsible for the Star Trek ship since the cinematic reboot of 2009) space opera.

This is a Picard trying to reconcile his past while giving himself a future. Just like in the X-Men “western” Logan, this offers Sir Patrick Stewart the opportunity to show his emotional skills and to take this beloved character to a place where he has never been before.

Directed with flair and sensitivity by experienced episodic TV director Hanelle Culpepper, the opening episode packs a lot without giving away too much, creating many intrigues and setting the stage for the return of more fans’ favorites.

A sci-fi series that rewards both devotees and forces new ones to go further and dig deeper. Perhaps Picard Star Trek may have revived.

