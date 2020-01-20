Picard how the new series addresses the present and more

advertisement

Alex Moreland sits down with Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan to discuss Star Trek: Picard.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard is here. Not just in a new one Star Trek TV series, but he’s also sitting right across from me.

advertisement

It has something surreal about it. Actually it is actually Patrick Stewart sitting in front of me – but in all respects except in the truest sense of the word Captain Picard is in the room and we are all trapped.

It is clear that Patrick Stewart did not expect to be here.

“There has been a proposal to revive Picard for many years,” he explains. “I went on immediately and without hesitation. Not because I wasn’t proud of what we did Next Generation, It was me and I loved all the people I worked with very, very much. But I thought I said and did everything that could be said and done about Jean-Luc and the Enterprise and his relationship with the crew and so on. “

Which makes a lot of sense. There is a version of Star Trek: Picard out there – a half-written script on someone else’s hard drive, a forum comment, the whisper of a dream – where nothing has really changed. Captain Picard, on the Enterprise (this time of course on the Enterprise-F), boldly went where no one had gone before. But we saw that: we saw a hundred and seventy-eight episodes of it, and they were often wonderful, but all good things must come to an end.

Except, of course, we were here. So what convinced Patrick Stewart to repeat his most famous role? “When I sat in front of Akiva and Alex and Kirsten and James (Goldsman, Kurtzman, Beyer and Duff, the executive producers behind them) Star Trek: PicardThey immediately started talking about the new series in an unexpected way. I was just listening – and then I gave them a long speech about why I will refuse. “

“That was all that I thought was a little surprising. But then they went on talking and went into more detail about the plot. When it was over, I asked my agent to contact them and write down everything they said. Two days later I got 35 pages of bad luck. It was undoubtedly interesting, and I don’t think it would be what either of us had experienced before. Another world that appealed to me because the world has been different for the past 19 years. “

Jeri Ryan agreed. “As Patrick said, I thought (Seven) ‘s story was made the same way. I thought we could do it. What was interesting about it for me was the exploration of becoming human again, and we did. So we did I didn’t really think about it. “

“When the idea was first discussed with me two years ago, I was very intrigued when they explained how it has looked in the past 20 years. I think it was too interesting to miss because it was a lot She’s been through a lot of really dark, bad things over the past 20 years. So she’s kind of hardened. She’s a bit more cynical. ”

What is this really dark, bad stuff? Star Trek: Picard picks up where J.J. Abrams Star Trek (2009) stopped – Romulus was destroyed and a new refugee crisis changed the galaxy. Of course, without giving anything away, Star Trek: Picard features a few unique folds, with Picard and Seven of Nine in a strange new world.

But that doesn’t mean they’re all on the same page. “She worked with some kind of independent peacekeeping agency or law and order group called Fenris Rangers. I think I can talk about it!” Laughs Jeri Ryan when she explains what Seven of Nine is up to when we see her here meet again. “(Seven) tries to maintain an appearance of order in the galaxy that has gone to hell in a hand basket for which she blames Starfleet and the Federation, and Picard as an extension of it, I think.”

But then it’s not the Federation we remember. “The Federation is not the Federation it was in our day. Starfleet is certainly not the old Starfleet. Things have changed and it’s not a good thing either, ”explains Patrick Stewart. It’s also in line with the real world, and that’s exactly what Stewart finds so appealing Star Trek: Picard,

“I thought (the screenplays) wasn’t just about a science fiction story, but also about the world and the state we’re in because it’s bad.” It’s really bad and I’m all for it. I’ve always been very active, ”he says, referring to his personal campaign and activism.

“Star Trek always did that, ”says Jeri Ryan. “Star Trek has always reflected society for its time. The original series, so (Gene Roddenberry) created it. A Japanese character right after World War II and a Russian character in the middle of the Cold War, all on the bridge. So, (Star Trek: Picard) continues a good tradition, I think. “

However, some people will ask a big question: is that still the Picard that everyone knows and loves? Yes and No In the first episode there is a subtle but striking moment when a character talks about “Romulan life” that has been lost due to the Hobus Supernova. Picard corrects them: Not “living Romulans”, but “living”. He is still recognizably the same man – but Picard has been haunted by the events of the past twenty years.

“When we meet him for the first time, he’s in bad shape. But also in the course of the first episode this changes due to his encounter with Isa Briones, who plays Dahj, ”explains Patrick Stewart before revealing something about Dahj that you have to wait a while longer to find out. “As the story goes on and he is influenced by the story, we see more of the spirited believer in the benefits that can result from being socially aware and knowing other people and other situations, and so on.”

It’s a process in which Patrick Stewart was quite involved – more than he was The next generationbecause he is now also an executive producer. “To sit with Akiva Goldsman and Michael Chabon in the author’s room” – he paused, still slightly impressed by Michael Chabon, on whom he was working Star Trek – “is an extraordinary experience. Ingenious people. It was exciting to hear the ideas flitting back and forth and then being given up, and then someone else took his place. “

He is also aware of the importance Picard has for so many people. “The most effective communication I’ve ever had was from a Las Vegas police sergeant who wrote me a fairly long letter about his life as a police officer, how much he loved the job, and always wanted to be in the police office. But he said, “There are days when I get home when what I’ve seen and heard and seen is so uncomfortable that I sometimes feel close to despair.” When I feel that, I go to my shelf and take it off – it was a video recorder, a tape from Next Generationand my hope comes back “It was wonderful.”

You can clearly see how emotional this return is – for both Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan. Despite all the emotions of the moment, don’t make a mistake: Both are really excited to be back again than these characters are back. Jeri Ryan’s excitement is palpable, her enthusiasm for the sheen and glamor of Star Trek: Picards The London premiere is a far cry from the earlier Borg she played on the big screen.

“I was at Piccadilly Circus last night,” she says – not a typo on my part, but a special campaign organized by Amazon. Piccadilly Circus was redecorated and renamed and, as Jeri Ryan put it, it was “amazing. So much fun! I stood there like I was a big old nerd taking photos and videos of all that stuff and on the way out this lady who works there goes – below is a picture of you! It is amazing. “You can tell that she is as excited as we are, that she is.

But is it really a return if they never really left? Jeri Ryan explains: “I don’t think we will ever really go.”Star Trek) because we’ve gone to congresses over the past 20 years and talked to fans about the same characters and stories. Most of the time it’s always pretty fresh in our heads. ‘

“Picard and Patrick have become very close friends,” repeated Patrick Next GenerationI started to realize that I didn’t exactly know where Patrick left off and Jean-Luc started to think we were merged. ‘

As I said: Captain Jean-Luc Picard is here. Not just opposite me, but also in a brand new one Star Trek Series.

Finally.

Look back tomorrow for our interview with Michelle Hurd, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora, the second of four interviews with the cast and crew of Star Trek: Picard. In the meantime, you can find the latest edition of Ricky Church’s “The Essential Picard” here.

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard will be Available at Amazon Prime on Friday, January 24th.

Alex Moreland is a freelance writer and television critic. You can follow him here on Twitter or view his website here.

advertisement