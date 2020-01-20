advertisement

Singer-songwriter Pi Jacobs releases a new video in the form of a “bluesy rock thing”, as she calls it. Jacobs sound is exactly that, mixing blues, rock and americana, creating a sultry, feminine, outlaw type of sound. Her new single, “Rearview”, comes from her upcoming album Two Truths and a Lie from February 21 through Travianna Records.

For Two Truths and a Lie, Jacobs turned her attention both inside and out. She found inspiration in characters, both fictional and historical women who have gathered against their own inner demons, injustice and violence.

“” Rear view mirror “is about having to run,” she said. “After that experience, I vividly remember that I wanted to be stronger, tougher, more superhuman than I was, so it was a cathartic and fun to play a super-bad spy and keep the woman under control.

“You will notice that I walk away from different versions of myself – women who made choices that no longer suited me. Perhaps having choices and exercising them is the real super power. ”

“Rearview” is just a glimpse into the genres with which Jacobs experimented while writing Two Truths and a Lie. The new album was co-produced by Jacobs and Travianna Records President Mark Hodges and includes Butch Norton, Adam Hall and Zach Hall. The project was mixed by Dexter Simmons who designed for pop symbols Michael Jackson and Beyonce.

Armed with such a diverse team in the studio, Jacobs explains how she is constantly evolving, tinkering with her capacities and finding different influences as an artist.

“It’s an interesting mix of sounds,” Jacobs said. “It rocks, but it also has enough dobro. With every album I try to do something new, while also recording the material that influences me at the time. When I released my first album in 2001, it was a poppy album that became influenced by beats. In a sense, I am in a circle and in many other ways, I am still discovering new ways. “

Parallel to the story behind “Rearview”, Jacobs is by nature a passing soul, who often travels. Born in California, she grew up in the Haight-Ashbury area of ​​San Francisco and recalls that she moved between different “hippie” communities in her youth.

She was finally recognized for her talents in 2016 when she signed with Travianna Records / Mountain Fever Group, an appropriate label based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Her management deal followed in 2017 when she recorded her debut album A Little Blue. Jacobs also spends a lot of time touring in the US and Europe.

Jacobs is currently in the middle of an American tour and you can see her next show in New Orleans at the International Folk Alliance Conference.

