If the couture of this year’s red carpet is going to be an Oscar bell, be sure to look for sequin stars this Sunday.

The 2020 nominees literally anticipated their red carpet appearances for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. See highlights in the gallery above.

For example, Charlize Theron, who was nominated for “Bombshell”, wore a stunning custom Louis Vuitton dress with gold sequins for this year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Perhaps the most striking example: Cynthia Erivo, the candidate for “Harriet”, rocked a sparkling dress inspired by a tuxedo, which took 800 hours to make on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Sequins have also been spotted in recent public appearances by Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pughin.

“Avoid the idea of ​​sequin dresses made from proms or vintage carpets. The new sequins have been immersed in a wide rainbow that contains the colors purple, blue, green, orange and yellow,” said Brooke Jaffe, editor at Variety.

This season, Erivo has happily accepted the big and bold fashion choices. Her Valentino ensemble at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards showed two newer trends on the red carpet: puffed sleeves and voluminous skirts.

The two-time nominee from Johansson and “Little Woman”, Ronan, showed both dresses with exaggerated skirts, and Pugh’s extravagant pink dress for the BAFTAs had larger-than-life sleeves.

“Statement cases are a huge, huge trend that we’re seeing on the red carpet this season, a lot of nonsense,” style expert Melissa Garcia told Good Morning America.

Despite more colorful examples of men’s fashion on the latest red carpets, the Oscars men’s nominees have played it safe – unless we’re ready to count Joe Pesci’s fedora and leather blazers worn at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Last year, Metallic was the queen of the carpet, with stars Jennifer Lopez, Glenn Close, and Brie Larson, all sparkling from head to toe.

Compared to the Met Gala, the red carpet of the Oscars usually doesn’t press on the envelope.

That doesn’t mean that these “wow” moments won’t happen. Cher’s 1986 outfit with massive feather headdress and eye-catching two-piece dress is still making headlines, and more recently, Billy Porter’s 2019 gender-specific tuxedo dress has been chirping everyone and their grandma.

