We are still a few months away from posting on our May Sweeps Scorecard, but we already have a (nervous, nervous) eye on one category: deaths.

Last year, we recorded 34 major character deaths (in broadcasts) during the four-week period of May Sweeps, and there are first signs that May 2020 could exceed this threatening number. Several actors have already announced that they want to leave their respective series by the end of the season. However, it is unclear whether they will be leaving via an airport or a mortuary. There are now a handful of characters whose death or departure has been hinted at on the screen. And then there are those whose lack of screen time lets us read between their nonexistent dialog lines.

Conclusion: We are scared, damn it!

In particular, we are concerned about the 10 people shown in the attached gallery (click here for direct access).

Scroll through the slides and then share your own fear (or indifference?) In the comments below.

