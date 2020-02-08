Fox’s fever dream of a singing competition opened his mask this week and started season 3 with two episodes in just four days. We are not mathematicians, but according to our calculations, there are approximately one million references for masked singers that need to be worked through before the next installment. Don’t be afraid: we have secured you.

Not long after Sunday’s Super Bowl season premiere, last week’s episode trotted again against Lama, Miss Monster, Turtle, White Tiger and Kangaroo to defend their places on the show. Despite his sloppy, really tuned rendition of Tom Jones “It’s Not Unusual,” Llama and all four legs were given the chance at the end of the hour. Once exposed, we learned that it was The Price Is Right.The Drew Carey Show Alum Drew Carey all the time. (Read a full summary here.)

Before episode 3, we collected a number of clues from the premiere and put them together in a practical guide. The goal: find out who is under these costumes before they are revealed.

Throughout the season, we’ll update the gallery on the right with information from this week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s under the costumes. So make sure lRead your thoughts, theories, and evolving guesses in the comment section!

