Valentine’s Day is coming … but not every television couple deserves flowers and sweets. Far from it!

Although television has given us many passed out romances over the years, it has also delivered some duds. From yawning (Andy and Erin from The Office) to the field outside the left field (Joey and Rachel’s friends) to downright wrong (Jaime and Cersei from Game of Thrones), there was no shortage of trifle screen relationships that probably shouldn’t have happened at all.

In the attached photo gallery, we are holding a small anti-Valentine’s Day party, which will recognize more than 30 TV pairings that didn’t work. And even though we have added some pairs that are absolutely toxic – separate yourself, Tom and Shiv from Succession! – Most of the duos in our gallery suffered more from lack of chemistry and / or romantic expectations that simply weren’t met.

Scroll through the attached gallery (click here to access directly) to see our selection for the worst mismatches on TV and enter a comment below with the couples you’d like to add to the list.

If you fancy some more love, check back on Friday (also known as Valentine’s Day) to see the TV characters that we hope will mate soon. (We’re hopeless romantics too!)