advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

As if judge Ken Jeong needed another reason to keep guessing Björk: Meet The masked singerIs the newest participant of the third season, Swan!

The exclusive photo below shows the songbird in all of her (at least we suspect it is “she”?) Royal glory that stands tall in a flood of feathers, crystals and some white satin gloves. However, we cannot see exactly where the actor’s eye holes are.

advertisement

Swan joins season 3, which includes the previously unveiled llama, banana, miss monster, frog, mouse, robot, kangaroo, white tiger, turtle, and astronaut. A teaser that was shown after the season two finale of the Fox Reality competition seemed to give early clues as to who would be under the elaborate set-up this time … or it was just a really well-made red herring.

Season 3 of Masked Singer will premiere on Sunday February 2nd after the Super Bowl LIV. Beat Shazam’s moderator, Jamie Foxx, another celebrity in the series of crazy chants, will be represented on the jury that evening with judges Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. Then, on Wednesday, February 5th, there will be his time slot debut at 8 / 7c.

Check out the Swan photo below – click on the image to enlarge it – and then check out a new promo. Click on the comments: Who do you want to see among the many feathers of the big bird?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTCyLkAcFYg (/ embed)

advertisement