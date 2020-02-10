Ralph Dibny’s love life looks up! After much back and forth, The Flash will present Sue Dearbon’s DC comic love interest in the episode of February 18 (The CW, 8 / 7c), and TVLine takes a first look at the potential future couple.

As TVLine reported exclusively, Natalie Dreyfuss, whose previous TV credits include The CW’s The Originals and CMT’s Still the King, will return as Sue Dearbon, who has a wild intelligence and a Spitfire personality. She is the daughter of one of the wealthiest families in Central City, but Sue has much more to offer than just the celebrity reputation that Ralph always finds out that precedes her.

According to the official description of the episode with the appropriate title “A Girl Named Sue”, after months of searching for Sue Dearbon, Ralph receives a clue about her whereabouts and finally meets his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return to her family and instead takes Ralph on a daring adventure. “

Elsewhere “Iris faces a new challenge” – maybe this has to do with what she discusses with Eva (played by Efrat Dor) in the attached photos? – “while Barry is looking at a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.”

