The superstores Sandra and Jerry will soon tie the knot – and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the important event.

The cloud sack, who lives in Cloud 9, keeps saying “I’m doing” with her boyfriend at a wedding, which is led by former chief colleague Glenn and will air on NBC on Thursday, January 30th. The bride and groom all smile in the photos above and below, but there is cause for concern that leads to their holy marriage.

“When Jonas tries to help the caterers and threatens Dina’s obsession with wedding security, Amy is responsible for not ruining Sandra’s big day,” the official logline says. In the meantime, Garrett is struggling with what to say in his best-man toast, and Mateo finds that starting a new relationship can be more complicated than he thought.

Not mentioned in the overview above is Carol, who may or may not sabotage the wedding. Sandra’s (former?) Archenemy and Jerry’s ex-girlfriend recently returned from a life-changing trip to Sedona with a new, hippy-dippy outlook on life, although Sandra isn’t convinced that Carol has actually changed.

Sandra and Jerry got engaged for the first time in the season four finale, while Mateo in an I.C.E. Raid. The spontaneous suggestion was followed by a really pitiful engagement party in last October’s “testimonials”.

The Superstore will be broadcast on Thursdays at 8 / 7c. Scroll down to see more wedding photos. Then click on the comments and let us know if you have an answer (or DVR) for Sandra and Jerry’s wedding.

