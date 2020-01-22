advertisement

Supergirl gets a visit from an old friend this Sunday’s episode (The CW, 9 / 8c) when Winn Schott (former series regular Jeremy Jordan) returns from his future journey through time with the Legion. And what would a heroic time jump adventure be without your own super suit?

In newly published photos, Winn reunited with his friends at the DEO as a Toyman copycat. This makes sense since Winslow Schott Sr. (played by Revenge veterinarian Henry Czerny) was the original Toyman of the series. Winn wears his own hero costume and teams up with Supergirl, Dreamer, Brainy and Alex to defeat the wannabe villain.

As viewers will remember, Winn’s most recent trip to the final of season three was 1,000 years into the future. In July of last year, Jordan announced on Instagram that he would resume his role as Winn. I am very happy to come back and play with my friends! “Jordan’s guest film is said to have three episodes, beginning with the appropriately titled part“ Back From the Future – Part One ”.

Elsewhere in the photos, Brainy can be seen next to Lena and Lex, who are probably approaching the Luthors to prevent whatever Lex plans.

