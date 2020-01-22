advertisement

Photos show what the Rodeo in Houston looked like 20 years ago

Twenty years ago the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo were in the transition phase from an all-county music spectacle to an evolving affair with talent from all genres.

In the January 18, 2000 edition of the Houston Chronicle, a story about the just-released 2000 Rodeo line-up in Houston suggested that a wider variety of music would revolutionize the iconic annual event. Tony Bennett, Motown soully legend Smokey Robinson and Rod Stewart were marked when some of the outliers were on stage that year in the Astrodome. (The Rodeo moved to where it is currently being held at NRG Stadium in 2003.)

Fast forward to today and new or non-national musical genres still appear in the line-up. Performers scheduled for the 2000 Rodeo include the K pop group BTS, the Latin pop star Becky G, R&B pop artist Khalid and the international superstar Gwen Stafani. Three remaining Friday entertainers have yet to be announced.

Do you remember what the Rodeo was in 2000? Go back in time and view the Houston Rodeo 20 years ago on the pictures above …

