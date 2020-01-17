Photos of the TV presenter then and now

advertisement

When Robin Roberts When she grew up in rural Alabama, she could never have imagined becoming one of the most popular news channels on television. The Good Morning America star was inspired by Sister Sally-Ann Roberts to pursue a career in journalism after becoming a local news reporter. Robin followed in her footsteps and received a scholarship to study communication at Southeastern Louisiana University.

After graduating from college, the 59-year-old beauty was offered a job as a sports reporter and presenter for a local television station in Mississippi. After switching from station to station across the country for a few years, Robin was hired by ESPN at the age of 29, where she hosted the network’s news program, SportsCenter.

Around the time she crushed it on ESPN, Robin also appeared as a guest reporter on Good Morning America. After juggling her work between SportsCenter and GMA for years, Robin was hired as a full-time anchor for the successful morning news program. The author of Everybody’s Got Something is represented alongside the coanchor George Stephanopoulos to Diane Sawyer has been named the anchor of ABC World News. Since then, fans have loved Robin on GMA!

advertisement

In addition to her engaging and personable personality, viewers also adore Robin for how genuine and honest she is. During many struggles of her life, including her fight against cancer and, most recently, the death of a longtime partner Amber LaignRobin’s father couldn’t be more open and honest with her fans. In fact, the SportsCenter alum recently unveiled the greatest lesson in her life she has ever learned.

“Just don’t compare your despair. I know everyone always has the feeling that what they’re going through is the biggest thing or bigger than someone else’s or something.” Don’t think you should compare because really everyone has something. “

Robin also gave a little glimpse of how she can overcome some of her toughest battles. “I am a living, breathing example of” This will also happen. “I have a small poster in my dressing room that says” It will also happen … now it would be good, “she continued sweetly.” We want to make it, but I understand that the reason why things are put in our way is to learn from and share with others. “

Scroll through the gallery below to see how Robin has changed incredibly over the years!

advertisement