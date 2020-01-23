Photos of Essex houses with a maggot-infested refrigerator that the tenant has rotted away

advertisement

Stomach-mutilating photos of a maggot-infested refrigerator show the terrible condition of an Essex house that has been rotted by its tenant.

The landlady had a huge cleaning and repair bill after a seven-month struggle to clear her problematic tenant.

advertisement

When she finally got her two-bedroom house back in Barking, she found maggots that gobbled up the fridge and freezer, which were deliberately not connected, and piles of unopened bills on the kitchen counter.

The law firm LegalforLandlords, which represented the landlord, published the photos to highlight the plight of the landlords in dealing with problematic tenants.

The house was left in terrible condition

Sim Sekhon, general manager of the company, said: “We have dealt with many cases where tenants have left properties in poor condition, but this is definitely one of the worst we have ever seen.”

“Much of this was deliberate, with the intention of causing as much damage as possible, which resulted in a very frustrating wait for the landlord to legally evict the tenant.”

The tenant was an EU citizen with no wealth in the UK and had rent arrears of £ 6,250. The landlord was left with an unpaid bill of thousands of pounds.

The landlord later discovered that the tenant is a repeat offender who was evicted from other properties due to his poor condition.

She accused the landlord of not checking the tenant thoroughly enough before he moved in.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Mr. Sekhon added: “It is a case that really sheds light on the scale of the problems caused by rogue tenants. We hear regularly about rogue landlords and the need to protect tenants, but these incidents are not uncommon and more should be done to ensure that landlords’ rights are respected equally. “

He said he believed the landlord would now sell the house instead of renting it out – a move many landlords take after a “stressful ordeal” like this.

“It is extremely unfair that the landlord has been charged with a large invoice for the arrears,” he said. “But I’m pleased that we were able to help her regain control of her property.”

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also provides you with an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook

advertisement