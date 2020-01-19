Photos: obese Daesh leader caught in Iraq, transported in truck - News

advertisement

A morbidly obese Daesh fanatic was captured by troops in Iraq, who had to load him on a low-loader because he couldn’t fit in a police car, the media reported.

With a weight of 254 kg, Abu Abdul Bari, also known as ‘Jabba de Jihadi’, was caught on January 16 by an elite SWAT team from the Nineveh regiment in the city of Mosul, according to a New York Post report.

advertisement

Bari was known for “provocative speeches against the security forces” and is considered one of the top leaders of “Daesh gangs,” Iraqi security officials said in a statement.

He issued religious decrees – or fatwas – and ordered the execution of scholars and clergymen who refused to pledge allegiance to the terror group when it occupied the city, the statement added.

During the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate in 2014, Bari also ordered the destruction of a mosque that was built on the site that is believed to be the burial place of the biblical prophet Jonah.

advertisement