The senior adviser and the daughter of US President Donald Trump will make a keynote speech.



Ivanka Trump, senior advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, has arrived in Dubai.

She was welcomed by Mona Al Marri, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment, and will deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) on February 16 and 17, 2020.

Mona Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of @DubaiWomenEst, welcomes the advisor to US President @POTUS @IvankaTrump on her arrival in #Dubai before attending the #GlobalWomensForum. # GWFD2020 pic.twitter.com/58EkVq2KWC

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice), February 15, 2020

Al Marri had previously described Trump as “an advocate of female entrepreneurship” that can inspire women in the region.

“It will provide valuable insight into promoting women-owned businesses and women entrepreneurs across the region,” said Al Marri.

For her part, Ivanka Trump said she was looking forward to continuing to lead life-influencing programs that affect and promote women’s economic empowerment, and was looking forward to the event

Trump will participate in this year’s Global Women’s Forum along with other high-profile international speakers, including David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF.

GWFD 2020 is organized by the DWE and is a leading global platform that actively involves managers and experts from all over the world in a constructive dialogue to discuss strategies, promote targeted partnerships and form sustainable communities.