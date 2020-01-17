advertisement

Forget about choosing your own adventure: The upcoming CBS All Access survey is essentially “Be Your Own Det”. Sipowicz.

This is because in the upcoming True Crime series, which is based on a decades-long murder case, you can watch episodes in any order to follow threads that might help you find out who they are. And these new exclusive photos from the show? Think of it as a stroke of luck of new evidence.

The interrogation is about a young man (played by Kyle Gallner, Veronica Mars) who has been accused and convicted of killing his mother. But even after serving a life sentence, he remained innocent and struggled to overturn his conviction. The series is played by Peter Sarsgaar (The Killing) and David Strathairn (The Expanse). Guest stars include Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Joanna Going (Kingdom), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and Andre Royo (Empire).

All 10 interrogations begin streaming on Thursday, February 6th. Until then Click on the gallery on the right or go straight here to start the investigation.

