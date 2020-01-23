Photos from then and now

advertisement

Meghan Markle is far from her California roots.

The daughter of the retired light director Thomas Markle and former makeup artist Doria Ragland, who got her showbiz appearance with a one-episode appearance at the Soap Opera General Hospital, is now a member of the British royal family titled Duchess of Sussex after she married in May 2018 Prince Harry,

The road to global recognition was long, with studies at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, a previous marriage to the director Trevor Engelson and a career-defining role when Rachel Zane hit Network Suits in the USA.

On her way, the L.A. American also became an outspoken lawyer for topics that she loves to treat. She spoke about gender inequality at a Dublin summit in 2014 and held workshops on body image and self-esteem a year later.

And then there was Harry: the couple started dating in London in the summer of 2016. In November 2017, they announced their engagement to the world with a photo call to Kensington Palace in Sunken Garden, London. The former actress and her present husband made the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, England, in front of around 600 guests.

In October 2018, the palace announced that the Sussexes would expect their first child in spring 2019. “Your Royal Highnesses appreciate the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are happy to be able to share this good news to the public,” the palace’s statement said at the time.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

The two announced their plans to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

Scroll down to see photos of Meghan’s change over the years!

