Photos: Dubai launches World Logistics Passport on Davos - News

Under the guidelines of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy President and Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, World Logistics Passport, an important Dubai initiative to boost South-South trade, was launched in Davos in the presence of government leaders and heads of large companies from Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Last year I announced the ‘Dubai Silk Road’ as part of the ’50 Year Charter ‘. Today Dubai has launched the World Logistics Passport worldwide from Davos. The launch reflects our commitment to ensuring vivid economic growth and confirms Dubai’s role as an important global trading hub. pic.twitter.com/PbxH2rgZ7v

The World Logistics Passport connects Customs World, DP World and Emirates Group to improve connectivity through Dubai and, by sharing expertise and process development directly between partner countries. A pilot project that has been operational since July 2019 has already increased trade by 10 percent for participants.

Trade has long been a key factor in economic growth in the Emirates, a legacy of breakthrough opportunities and partnerships that help us create win-win links worldwide. We look forward to working with our Dubai Silk Road partners to create a new catalyst for global prosperity.

The World Logistics Passport is designed to remove non-tariff trade barriers, such as logistical inefficiency that currently limits the growth of trade between emerging markets. South-South trade is estimated to be worth $ 4.28 trillion annually per year according to the WTO, more than half of the total exports of developing countries in 2018. However, many countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa have much smaller market shares in important export products. on each other’s markets compared to their shares in developed countries, indicating the potential for further substantial growth, thereby boosting prosperity.

Designed as a point loyalty scheme, the initiative has been set up to encourage companies and traders to use Dubai’s leading logistics facilities in exchange for saving costs and time and improving customs clearance. This not only increases the ease of moving goods in Dubai, but also promotes the most optimal direct trade routes between Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Worldwide, the World Logistics Passport enables partner countries to leverage the expertise of the Dubai institutions, such as the existing global logistics network of ports and economic parks of DP World, the worldwide Dnata and SkyCargo network of Emirates Group and Dubai’s expertise in the field of customs and trade management. As a result, these partner countries will be able to improve their own processes and capabilities to improve the safety, transparency and ease of moving goods, transforming them into global trade hubs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and president and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, attended the World Economic Forum in Davos: “With this strategy we offer many privileges and services that help international markets through resources and infrastructure of Dubai The investments we have made in Dubai’s airports, ports and free zones have turned the city into a global logistics hub and a bridge between the east and the west. changes in international trade by offering new state-of-the-art logistics services using the latest smart applications. “

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Economy Minister of the United Arab Emirates, said: “These efforts are aimed at improving the quality of service and attracting a larger share of international trade at a time that Dubai is preparing for organizing Expo 2020. The brands of World Logistics Passport the start of the implementation of the Dubai Silk Road strategy that will lead to a new phase of economic growth.We want to further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global economic and business hub , driven by our exceptional connectivity and logistics.

“Our goal to make the UAE a global leader in innovation is in line with Dubai’s strategy. Big data and disruptive technologies can optimize trade and logistics processes to develop new trade routes. The Dubai success story must be taken up in emerging economies that have the potential to become important trading partners for the UAE, “he added.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of the group, DP World, and chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai said: “DP World has built a network of ports, economic zones and logistics operations on six continents to Smarter trading by offering freight owners and demand consolidators end-to-end, digitized supply chains. The World Logistics Passport makes trading via Dubai faster, easier and more cost-effective and helps to develop the economies of our partner countries. “

He further said: “The world is fragmented and divided along economic barriers; Dubai’s initiative can change the attitude of policy makers from competition to cooperation. Trade is the engine for global economic growth. DP World wants to support the Dubai Silk Road to improve performance of global logistics. “

In a private session organized by Dubai Logistics World (DLW) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, his highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said that the future of world trade is about to be disturbed by the emergence of new trade nodes that are worldwide be steadfast through technology acceptance and optimization of logistics processes.

Sheikh Ahmed outlined Sheikh Mohammed’s vision for the Dubai Silk Road and explained that Dubai wants to expand its global footprint through partnerships and knowledge exchange with other global trading centers.

By unlocking efficiency and value in the fastest growing economies, Dubai wants to redraw world trade maps and change the economy of globalization in the coming decade.

Sheikh Ahmed emphasized Dubai’s role in facilitating world trade, given its position in the center of new trade corridors running east and west: “The Dubai Silk Road strategy recognizes the interdependent nature of trade and the need for continued cooperation for common Our goal is to exchange knowledge and opportunities with existing and new partners who want to collaborate with Dubai and become pioneers in trade innovation along the Dubai Silk Road, “he said.

More than 60 global policy makers from countries such as Ethiopia, India, South Africa, Brazil, Angola, Indonesia, Colombia and China contributed to the session. Participants in the session concluded that Dubai could act as a focal point in the transition to a technology-based global trading industry. Participants also stressed the importance of governance and the setting up of suitable coordination mechanisms to prevent disputes that could lead to a loss of value and a slowdown in progress.

