Photos: Brad Pitt responds to reunion with former wife Jennifer Aniston on SAG 2020 - News

The American actor Brad Pitt has responded to the attention that his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston received at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 56-year-old actor revealed that he had not read headlines about the viral moment and said, “I don’t know, I am blissfully naive and I will stay that way,” we reported weekly. On January 19, Pitt and Aniston fans caused frenzy when they were spotted to celebrate their respective SAG profits backstage.

Brad received a prize for his Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role, while Aniston received the Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a Drama Series prize.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor was spotted and watched the Friends alum’s speech from the backstage, which Aniston later said Extra was a “sweet” gesture.

According to an eyewitness, the “Murder Mystery” actor was happy, excited and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed about her victory in the press room. At the same time, Pitt was noticed and said, “Oh, wow,” as he smiled as he watched her acceptance speech.

In an Instagram post, photographer Vivien Killilea Best, who recorded the run-in, photographed the meeting and wrote: “The reunion you’ve all been waiting for happened last night. And it was captured for you to see by Vivien Best Photography, “she wrote on Sunday.

“I was backstage at the SAG-AFTRA prizes and heard a familiar voice shout” Aniston! ANISTON! ” I turned around and saw this gem happen for a moment.

