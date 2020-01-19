Photographs of free-spirited youth in Brussels, Belgium

advertisement

Belgian-born photographer Lara Gasparotto, who now lives in Brussels, has published her collection of images that are deeply connected to her own life experiences.

Gasparotto, who explained that her photo books try to represent “the figure of a woman, youth, sensations, nostalgia, the simple beauty of being together and the beauty of nature” to explore the feeling of a free-spirited youth mentality in the Belgian capital.

In an interview with Dazed, the photographer Gasparotto explained that her drive from the “direct inspiration from my friends, the people around me, the moment and the feelings that we share” comes from the thoughts of the artists.

advertisement

“I want people to see my work as poetry or music, something with no beginning or end, rather a collection of sensations,” she added.

It is Gasprotta’s deeply detailed but not precisely controlled worldview that has allowed her to glow gently in the style in which she developed. The cross-border abstract approach to landscapes, combined with portraits of loved ones, is the beautiful juxtaposition of their thinking process. Due to the confusing effect, her pictures have enabled the work to offer the viewer a different perspective.

“I am inspired by everything everywhere,” Gasprotta continued. “I am very inspired by music, I have a very varied taste and I cannot work without music. I want to host an exhibition where music is part of an installation. I also love cinema (Park Chan-woo, Satoshi Kon, Miyazaki, Bergman, Lynch, Jarmusch) and literature (Faulkner, Fante, Brautigan, Carver). Also painting – I especially love old Flemish masters, Renaissance masters and the modern avant-garde like the Expressionists. “

Here you can enjoy part of her work with pictures about Dazed:









(All pictures are from dazed)

advertisement