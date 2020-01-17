Photo of Xavier Johnson, who was released as a suspect in the murder of the foster mother in Philadelphia, found a man in a duffel bag

advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – The name of the 17-year-old suspect who was charged with the murder of his foster mother and a man who was found dead in a duffel bag now has a face.

On Friday morning, the Philadelphia police released a mug shot of Xavier Johnson, who, according to the police, is homeless.

advertisement

Along with the photo, the police announced the charges against Johnson related to the stabbing death of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and the murder of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with: (2) murders, (2) robberies, (2) evidence tampering, (2) cases of disability of justice, corpse abuse, theft of stolen property.

Robbery appears to be the motive in both cases, the police said.

“Both Miss Gilyard and Mr. Mao were brutally tortured and murdered by Xavier Johnson,” said Philadelphia police homicide supervisor Jason Smith on Thursday.

Foster mother, officer’s mother found dead

Police said Gilyard was spotted in a bathtub at her 300-block Mechanic Street home in Germantown just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Family members who had come to her home to check on Gilyard found her with multiple stab wounds and ward wounds.

Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia police officer.

The police said the contents of her purse had been thrown away and her SUV had disappeared.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., Gilyard’s SUV was recovered by the police after he crashed into a truck and caught fire on the 4300-block Sansom Street in West Philadelphia.

The police said four teenagers were in the SUV, including Johnson, Gilyard’s foster son. He had been taken care of only three days earlier.

Police said Johnson has five arrests.

Missing teen, man found in the duffel bag

Johnson is also charged with the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao. Police said Johnson had previously been placed in the same nursing home with Mao.

Mao from the 5800 block of Angora Terrace was last seen on December 29th. Police said Mao’s family has received ransom texts since he disappeared.

Mao’s remains were found in a back alley on the 5800 block from Angora Terrace in southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

According to the authorities, Mao’s body suffered from a blunt violent trauma to the face and neck.

“Mr. Mao had been killed. His body was put in a black duffel bag and taken to where he was thrown down a hill, presumably to hide his death,” said Smith.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, from the 1800s block on Vineyard Street, who the police claim was a friend of Mao, was also reported missing. It is not clear whether Johnson is related to Merritt-Richburg’s disappearance.

Action News spoke to his mother, Gloria Richburg, who said she last saw Jacob on Monday.

Gloria Richburg said her son had a new cell phone, but he couldn’t explain where he got it from.

She asks him to give up or come home.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 215-686-TIPS.

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement