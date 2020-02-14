<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4739217002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=2020-democratic-primaries%2Csuccess%2Chope%2Coverall-positive%2Cpolitics%2Cpolitical-candidates%2Cparties-and-movements%2Cdemocrats%2Cpresidential-primaries%2Cvoting%2Cmitt-romney%2Cprospects-az%2Cpresidential-debates%2Carizona-politics%2Crepublicans%2Cdemocrats%2Cdonald-trump&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4739217002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/5d807904-5232-4c97-82b7-3c6251140158-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14, 2020. (Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP)

Phoenix has been selected to host a Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, March 15, two days before the Arizona primary poll ends, the Republic of Arizona has confirmed.

The selection by the Democratic National Committee, which will be released later on Friday, underscores the importance of the state as the battlefield of the president and the Democrats’ efforts to lead a state in November that they have won only once since 1952.

On Monday, DNC leader Tom Perez is scheduled to be in Phoenix with Arizona Democratic Party leader Felecia Rotellini and several lawmakers to discuss President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. This is another sign of how committed the national party is to competition in Arizona.

The next month’s debate is sponsored by CNN and Univision and is a partnership with CHC Bold, the political arm of the Hispanic Caucus of Congress. The location of the Phoenix debate was not immediately confirmed. Further details such as format, moderators or participation criteria were not yet available.

The number of candidates will also be in flux, depending on what the democratic field looks like after the Super Tuesday primary on March 3 with 14 states, including California and Texas.

“I would personally like to thank the Mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, members of Congress Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton, and Congress Hispanic Caucus for their support during the selection process,” said Perez. “The Arizonians cannot ask for better local and national lawyers.

“Arizona is a battlefield state and it is clear that Democrats can win votes at all levels here. After historic democratic victories in 2018, we will defend the Republicans in Grand Canyon State. This debate will introduce our Democratic presidential candidates. Raise Trumps Record broken promises and make it clear that Democrats are struggling to give Arizonaers a better future. “

The debate started in early 2019

For more than a year, the Arizona Democrats have been vying behind the scenes for a presidential debate on the Metro Phoenix. You have cited the state as a showcase for the diversity of the party and its return to national competitiveness.

Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. was a driving force to keep Phoenix in the top tier of cities considered by party leaders. The effort began seriously in January 2019 after Senator Kyrsten Sinema became the first Democrat in 30 years to win a seat in the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

In 2018, Sinema defeated Republican Martha McSally, who was later appointed to the state’s other Senate seat and is facing elections this year.

While Gallego and others spent months searching for the debate, efforts were hampered by other considerations, such as the traditional primary plan, which includes states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and a Wednesday debate in Las Vegas ahead of Nevada’s three-day caucus later.

The Arizona primaries, technically known as the presidential election, end the same night as the primaries in Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, states with larger populations and significant campaigns of their own.

Democrats held a debate in Los Angeles in December, some feared it would have given the West the best chance of holding another debate, but advocates here continued to press for their case.

With most voters in Arizona mailing their ballots, the Phoenix debate is likely to have little impact on the bottom line. But there will also come a time when all the candidates who are still in the race are putting intense pressure to gain the upper hand over the delegates needed to secure the party’s nomination.

“I am very pleased that the Democratic Party will have its first debate after Super Tuesday in Arizona. We have been working on it for a while,” said Gallego. “More importantly, I think it will be a debate that reflects where this country is going. It is an acknowledgment that we are a swing state. We are going to the state that basically decides that choice.”

Last fall, Rotellini informed the Republic of Arizona that party representatives had face-to-face meetings with Perez about the possibility of a debate in Arizona.

At the time, Kate Gallego accused the DNC of the state’s rapid growth and diversity.

“We are different in every way and our political landscape is changing,” she told the republic last year. “We are ready and ready to host a presidential debate in Phoenix and I have contacted the DNC to encourage them to choose our city.”

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/1704638001?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleinlinehtml5&keywords=2020-democratic-primaries%2Csuccess%2Chope%2Coverall-positive%2Cpolitics%2Cpolitical-candidates%2Cparties-and-movements%2Cdemocrats%2Cpresidential-primaries%2Cvoting%2Cmitt-romney%2Cprospects-az%2Cpresidential-debates%2Carizona-politics%2Crepublicans%2Cdemocrats%2Cdonald-trump&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/1704638001" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/07/09/PPHX/bacc7726-6361-488e-b665-37cadf9a99e2-uscp-765fe9wtp4316y93w7xl_original.jpg?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

DNC chairman Tom Perez sat down with Republic of Arizona reporters on Democrats’ plan to turn Arizona blue in the 2020 elections. Democrats see the seat of the US Senate as a top pick-up

The Republic | azcentral.com

“Arizona is an important battlefield”

Perez visited the state last summer to drive voter registration and party organization and has a personal history with the state.

About a decade ago, Perez worked as the United States deputy civil rights attorney in the Obama administration and was involved in the civil rights investigation of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office during Joe Arpaio’s tenure.

Perez praised the Democrats’ success in Arizona in the 2018 elections during an interview in July 2019 with the Republic’s political podcast, “The Gaggle”.

“Arizona is an important battlefield,” he said. “Take a look at what’s happening across the state. We have a huge presidential election and we have another opportunity to pick up in the United States Senate. Not only that, we also have options in the statehouse. We only need two seats in the house around the house, a few more to turn the Senate around. “

“When I look at Arizona, I see a chance up and down.”

President Donald Trump won Arizona in 2016 by 3.5 percentage points over his democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Democrats are stepping up efforts to attract more left-wing voters in the hope of closing this margin. They watch the hundreds of thousands of transplants in Arizona, young Latinos, and dissatisfied non-voters.

Previous national debates in 2012, 2004

A presidential debate was last held in Arizona in February 2012 when four Republican candidates gathered in Mesa. This debate included Mitt Romney, who won the GOP nomination, as well as Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul.

Previously, Arizona State University in Tempe held a general election debate between President George W. Bush and Democratic candidate John Kerry in October 2004.

Reach the reporters at [email protected] and [email protected] Follow them on Twitter @yvonnewingett and @ronaldjhansen.

Supporting local journalism, Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Subscribe to our free political podcast, The Gaggle.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/02/14/phoenix-host-democratic-presidential-debate-march-15/4724866002/