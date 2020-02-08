(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

After Phoenix Suns striker Cameron Johnson was initially classified as doubtful before Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets, he will be back on Hardwood Square on Friday night.

The slope marks the first second leg for the newcomer since January 16. Johnson had missed the last 10 games with a right quad bruise.

Sun’s head coach Monty Williams hoped the striker would be available during the shoot-around.

In 38 games this season, Johnson scored an average of 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. He shoots 42% from the field, 39.8% from a 3-point distance. In the last game before he was injured, Johnson scored 10 points, four rebounds and a block. He shot 66.7% from deep, made two of his three attempts and 44.4% overall.

While Johnson is back in line up on Friday night, a handful of suns remain on the shelf.

These include centers Frank Kaminsky (left patella stress) and Aron Baynes (hip), power striker Dario Saric (ankle) and guards Tyler Johnson (right knee) and Ty Jerome (calf).

On Friday, Kaminsky missed the 20th consecutive game, while Baynes hasn’t played since January 20th (nine games). Saric and Jerome have missed the last four games and Tyler Johnson has not played the last three games.

The Suns appeared in the Western Conference on Friday evening, December 20th and 31st.

