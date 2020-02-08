(Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

After Phoenix Sun striker Cameron Johnson was considered doubtful before Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets, he was back on the hardwood field on Friday night.

The tilt was the rookie’s first return since January 16. Johnson had missed the last 10 games with a right quad bruise.

Within 14 minutes, Johnson recorded two rebounds, an assist and a steal. He was 0: 6 from the field when the Suns took the 127:91 victory over the Rockets.

Before Friday night’s game, Johnson averaged 7.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per competition in 38 games this season. He shot 42% from the field, 39.8% from a 3-point range. In the last game before he was injured, Johnson scored 10 points, four rebounds and a block. He shot 66.7% from deep, made two of his three attempts and 44.4% overall.

While Johnson is back in line up on Friday night, a handful of suns remain on the shelf.

These include centers Frank Kaminsky (left patella stress) and Aron Baynes (hip), power striker Dario Saric (ankle) and guards Tyler Johnson (right knee) and Ty Jerome (calf).

On Friday, Kaminsky missed the 20th consecutive game, while Baynes hasn’t played since January 20th (nine games). Saric and Jerome have missed the last four games and Tyler Johnson has not played the last three games.

With the victory, the Suns are now sitting at the Western Conference on December 21 and 31.

