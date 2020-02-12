Jonah Bolden # 43 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during the media day at the 76ers Training Complex on September 30, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns will sign former Philadelphia 76ers striker Jonah Bolden on a 10-day deal, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

John Gambadoro of the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station confirmed the report, adding that the tall man is expected to be available Wednesday evening when the suns face the Golden State Warriors.

Bolden was canceled Friday after the NBA trading deadline. The Suns opened a roster slot to add by releasing security guard Tyler Johnson on Monday. Bolden has only appeared in four games this season.

Last year # 36 played in 44 games with 10 starts. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in 14.5 minutes while shooting 49% of the field. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound striker, who is 24 years old, also shot 35.4% out of the three-point range while taking 2.2 per game.

Sun’s head coach Monty Williams trained Bolden when Williams was a Sixers employee last year.

Phoenix will likely be without the Deandre Ayton (ankle) starting center against the Warriors, the last game before the All-Star break, on Wednesday.

The suns were already without Aron Baynes (hip) backup center, in addition to the power fowsards Dario Saric (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (knee). Williams said on Wednesday at the shootaround that there were no updates for either Baynes or Kaminsky regarding a return.

Kaminsky has been out since December 28, while Baynes hasn’t played since January 18.

The injuries had reduced the depth of the tall man to under-sized center Cheick Diallo and striker Tariq Owens, who has a two-way contract.

