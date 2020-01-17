Phoenix Suns should consider young reserve rents at the close of trading

advertisement

James Jones, General Manager of Phoenix Suns, speaks to the media about the dismissal of Suns’ head coach Igor Kokoskov on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York)

It is difficult to divide NBA teams into buyer and seller categories within this trading period.

As of Friday, almost three weeks before February 6, the rumor mill has been quiet compared to the previous seasons. There have been some major overhauls in the squad in the final postseason, and half a season later, most teams won’t feel like blowing things up.

Only a brave second division playoff squad would dare do enough before the deadline to face the Lakers or Clippers in the Western Conference or Milwaukee Bucks in the east. Especially in the west, too many teams are fighting for last place in the playoffs. Will one of them become a seller even though he’s in the mix and admit that he doesn’t like his chances of winning?

All of this could lead to a lot of nothing before the deadline.

For the Phoenix Suns, there should still be an urgency for General Manager James Jones considering the playoff drought. As has been highlighted in good and bad times in recent weeks, the suns are missing in the deep section. You need everyone from Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. to play consistently well if you want to be constantly prepared for a win.

No doubt they need more NBA players from the bank.

The good news is that in the last few months of the regular season, they could increase this depth – or at least take a look at some young people who are still upside down.

Jones appreciates the consistency and it is doubtful whether he would swap one of the Suns’ expiring players. So why not make a flyer about some role players who can help the team grow strong in 2019-20?

Here are some names of younger NBA veterans they could consider, guys who win in the background and just need a new opportunity to keep improving.

This is my list that I would put together if I were sitting in Jones’ chair, and it assumes that the players fit into the culture that Phoenix is ​​trying to build (reports on them). As a basketball player, they seem to fit the paper well.

In addition, all of the players listed below are approaching the free hand and are either not consistent in their team rotation or in a team bad enough to be open to a fire sale. Sorry again: This is not a list of newcomers from caliber, as it is just not easy at the moment to recognize one of these names in relation to Phoenix or in any other way. It is difficult to imagine that the sun will shake things up a lot anyway.

Davis Bertans, F, Magician (27)

statistics: 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists (29.4 MPG) at 44.1 FG% and 43.4 3FG%

salary: $ 7 million (unlimited)

Here’s a guy who could choose more than a second round. The crazy wizards could get something good for him from a playoff team, and Phoenix would only think about giving up something important if he wanted to sign him over the long term. This is an option when Dario Saric joins a restricted free agency and Frank Kaminsky enters a $ 5 million team option year. It’s just a question of the type of player the Suns want.

Is Bertans a capable starter? In a good team, he’s best suited as a number 7 man who can score 15 quick points if you don’t guard him outside. Bertans received good NBA training with the San Antonio Spurs from 2016-19. And the suns definitely need more shooting.

Jordan McRae, G, Magician (28)

Statistics: 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists (23 MPG) at 43.4 FG% and 42.5 3FG%

Salary: $ 1.6 million (unlimited)

McRae had a seven-game run with the Suns in 2015/16, but he broke out this year as a legitimate offensive threat to a very bad Wizards team. Despite being an under-sized marksman, he brings fun to play and can act as a backup point while relieving Booker and Rubio of the dribble load.

Semi Ojeleye, PF, Celtic (25)

statistics: 2.5 points, 1.7 rebounds per game (14.2 MPG) at 38.6 FG% and 37.5 3FG%

salary: $ 1.6 million ($ 1.8 million, non-guaranteed team option for 2020-21)

The bank in Boston is already bad, so they are unlikely to even give up their ninth or tenth husband. Nevertheless, it is worth calling the sun.

They need to shoot urgently and could certainly use an upgrade in athleticism, and Ojeleye can do both, especially as long as Frank Kaminsky has a broken knee. Attacking, Ojeleye doesn’t have much else than a decent three-point shot, but he’s a versatile 6-foot-6 and 240-pound defender.

Ojeleye was used for double-digit minutes this year as the Celtics got a strong game from power striker and rookie Grant Williams. Still, they may want to stick to Ojeleye, who could be a matchup in the playoffs when defending players like Giannis Antetokounmpo comes first.

Also a problem for a team that might be interested: Ojeleye’s small contract is hardly a problem for the Celtics.

Malik Beasley, SG, Nuggets (23)

statistics: 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 templates per game (16.0 MPG) at 39.5 FG% and 38.6 3FG%

salary: $ 2.7 million (limited)

Beasley was a huge banker for the nuggets last year, but this year he was completely removed from the rotation at certain times.

Still 23 years old, his accuracy dropped significantly after shooting down a total of 47% a year ago when he had a deadlock. Still, he’s a decent athlete who can theoretically keep most of the wings in defense – he’s probably still working there – and a relatively efficient three-point shooter who takes more than half of his attempts from the depth.

Sterling Brown G / F Dollar (24)

statistics: 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game (15.7 MPG) at 38.4 FG% and 34.2 3FG%

salary: $ 1.6 million (limited)

Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo have used the available backup guard minutes, and Brown is usually late as the Bucks blow up their opponents most nights. He is a strong athlete who carries a good weight for a wing and is a solid defender who may even be able to control the power of small balls forward.

As in Beasley’s situation, losing regular time has affected his shooting rate last season. He still has to shoot above average in the three-point range in the NBA, but somehow like Kaminsky that was the idea when he left college.

When storming, he was able to achieve more catch-and-shoot looks with more space. And his ricocheting numbers for a security guard could give him a chance to influence the game forward.

E’Twaun Moore, G, Pelicans (30)

Statistics: 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists (21.6 minutes per game) to 42.3 FG%, 39.8 3FG%

salary$ 8.7 million (unlimited)

He is on the older side of this list, but has developed into a sturdy Combo Guard defender and a consistently good shooter who has been over 42% out of three points in the past two seasons. Yes, like Brown and Beasley, the number of shots has dropped. So is his role and his playing time.

Watch Moore defend Booker whenever he plays the sun and he will earn some appreciation.

