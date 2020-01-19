advertisement

Phoenix Suns’ Kelly Oubre Jr. celebrates late in the team’s NBA basketball game against Orlando Magic on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Darryl Webb)

The Phoenix Suns face a difficult task in the second half of their schedule between 6 p.m. and midnight.

According to the Tankathon, the suns have the toughest schedule strength with an opponent’s win percentage of 0.539.

Phoenix still has two games per game against the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. You also have to face the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat.

The Lakers are currently sitting at the Western conference with a 34-8 record. After strikers Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Suns haven’t won against LA this season and both lost.

Denver is the second best team in the west at the moment behind Center Nikola Jokic and Guard Jamal Murray. The Suns have also lost to Denver twice this season.

In the east, the Bucks are at the top of their conference with a record 38: 6 thanks to striker Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores an average of 30 points per game.

Miami is only led by Milwaukee, with a record 29 to 12 led by striker Jimmy Butler, who averages 20.3 points per game.

On the easier side, the Suns still have two games against the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves are also on the program.

In the rest of the league, the Warriors, Nuggets, Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls complete the top 5 teams around the NBA with the toughest remaining schedules.

