The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that they had abandoned security guard Tyler Johnson, a move that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Sunday.

Johnson’s use in rotation has been sporadic this year. After losing almost all of the season at the beginning of December, he played six of seven games from January 1 to 14.

Since then, he has played only three of 13 games and has been inactive in the last four games due to a calf injury.

Johnson, whose contract was more than $ 19 million this year, is expected to be used as a top-level filler in a potential trade. However, the Phoenix Suns made no move to close on Thursday. Johnson stayed on the team.

In 31 games this year, Johnson scored an average of 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.6 minutes per game.

Johnson was taken over by the Suns in return for Ryan Anderson at the close of last season. He played well in his 13 games with an average of 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.

A knee injury ended his 2018/19 season prematurely.

This year, he couldn’t find a stop in the rotation of head coach Monty Williams.

Wojnarowski said he would become an unrestricted free agent after making waivers, and the Suns would open a roster position.

