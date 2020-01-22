Phoenix Rising sells striker Adam Jahn to Atlanta United

advertisement

Phoenix Rising FC striker Adam Jahn (Michael Rincon / Phoenix Rising)

Phoenix Rising FC has completed the sale of striker Adam Jahn to MLS club Atlanta United FC.

Although the official fee was not released, The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter was valued at $ 100,000.

“We would like to thank Adam for an incredible year with Phoenix Rising,” said aspiring GM Bobby Dulle in a press release.

“Adam is not only a fantastic player who gave his all every day to lead the team to a record season in 2019. He is also a great person who has represented our club with exceptional class in the community.”

Jahn was inducted into the 2019 USL Championship All-League First Team after scoring 17 goals (fifth best goal in the USL) and scoring five assists in 31 games (2,682 minutes). Together with strikers Solomon Asante and Junior Flemmings, he scored 54 goals last season, crowning AJF the deadliest attacking trio in league history.

“A core component of our mission at Phoenix Rising FC is to develop and profile professional players to help them grow their careers at home and abroad,” said Rising Governor Berke Bakay in the press release. “Adam Jahn would love to continue playing for Phoenix Rising, but we immediately gave him the opportunity to speak to Atlanta United when they called us because he had worked out this growth opportunity.

“It has been great to work with Atlanta and we are proud that Adam is returning to Major League Soccer and playing for one of the elite clubs in North America. Adam will represent Phoenix Rising very well in Atlanta and we wish him all the best. “

But Jahn’s departure was not the only transfer between the two clubs that day.

Atlanta will forward Lagos Kunga to Phoenix for one season without recall.

The 20-year-old Kunga is a newcomer to Atlanta United and has loaned the last two seasons to the USL Championship clubs Atlanta United 2 and Memphis 901 FC. There he scored five goals and scored two assists in 53 appearances.

