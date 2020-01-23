Phoenix Rising FC sign former Scottish championship title MF Sam Stanton

advertisement

Sam Stanton of Dundee Utd scored 3-0 in the Ladbrokes Championship match between Dundee Utd and Queen of the South in Tannadice on November 16, 2019 in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Phoenix Rising FC have signed former Scottish championship midfielder Sam Stanton for the 2020 season. The approval of the league and the association is still pending, the club announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Stanton has been the ninth contract signing for Phoenix since December 3rd. Midfielders Jack Barmby, Jon Bakero and Jordan Schweitzer; and passes on Santi Moar, Rufat Dadashov and Lagos Kunga (on loan).

According to the club guidelines, the contract terms and details have not been disclosed.

“It sounds like a cliché, but it was really my hope – a dream – to play in America,” said Stanton in a press release. “I think it’s great that Phoenix is ​​an ambitious club, and I’m really trying to make them more successful on the pitch.”

“I’ve done some research and can’t wait to settle in and meet the team and supporters. I’ve read that more Americans are moving to Phoenix than any other US city. You can’t all be wrong.”

Stanton has spent the last three seasons with Dundee United of the Scottish Championship (Scottish Second Division), where he scored nine goals and seven assists in 77 games (5,782 minutes).

The midfielder started his professional career at the age of 17 with 19 goals and 12 assists for nine different clubs.

Stanton will be the club’s 20th contract ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Goalkeeper: Zac Lubin

Defender: Austin Ledbetter, Kyle Björnethun, Owusu-Ansah Kontor and Darnell King

Central defenders: Corey Whelan, A.J. Cochran and Joey Farrell

Midfield player: Kevon Lambert, José Aguinaga, Joey Calistri, Jack Barmby, Jon Bakero, Jordan Schweitzer and Sam Stanton

Forward: Solomon Asante, Junior Flemmings, Santi Moar, Rufat Dadashov and Lagos Kunga (on loan)

