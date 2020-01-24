Phoenix Rising FC presents new jerseys for the 2020 season

advertisement

The Phoenix Rising Football Club presented its new jerseys for the 2020 season at a special free event for fans on Thursday evening.

The first kit that was unveiled was the home kit, which over the years had been the signature color of the team and also the color of the sunsets in the valley.

The kit contains black accents on the neckline and sleeves of the shirt as well as a white sponsor logo.

The team’s third jersey was shown alongside the fans.

Like the home jersey, the alternative has features on the neck and sleeves, but with red. However, this kit contains more red, also in the lower half, and the same white sponsor logo.

The last kit revealed was the team’s white jersey, dedicated to the state of Arizona.

On the upper arm of the kit you will find a list of all cities across the state. The pure white look includes the copper finish in the above locations for other kits, but is the only one that is also the same color for the sponsor and club badges.

Rising had a very successful 2019 season in which they set several league records and at the same time led the league with 78 points. Some of these records included these 78 points, a winning streak of 20 games and 89 goals in the regular season. After saying goodbye to the USL Championship playoffs, Rising was upset by Real Monarch’s SLC in the Western Conference semi-finals.

