Phoenix Rising FC extends contract with head coach Rick Schantz

advertisement

(Michael Rincon / Phoenix Rising FC)

On the same night that the new 2020 season uniforms were unveiled, Phoenix Rising FC announced Thursday evening that head coach Rick Schantz had received an extension of the contract.

The new contract will take him through the 2022 season.

advertisement

“I couldn’t be more excited to extend my contract with Phoenix Rising FC,” said Schantz in a press release. “It is really important to me to be from Arizona and to have the opportunity to expand the game and influence our state. I know that I will give everything for the association and I thank our property for the trust in me and the employees. “

Schantz has headed Rising FC since June 2018, when the last head coach, Patrice Carteron, moved to a club in Egypt. Schantz was the interim coach for the rest of the season, but was officially appointed head coach in November. He was an assistant coach at Rising FC before becoming head coach.

Since then he has led Phoenix to the USL final in 2018 and the playoffs in 2019. Rising FC was the league champion in 2019, went 24/6/4 and won 20 times in a row as the best team in league history. Her 24 wins of the season were the highest in league history.

In 2019, Schantz was named USL Championship Coach of the Year.

“We are very happy to extend Rick’s contract,” said Phoenix Rising GM Bobby Dulle in the press release. “Rick has been an integral part of our success in the past three years, including our record-breaking 2019 season. His commitment to high standards has helped develop a strong culture across the club. “

Follow @AZSports

advertisement