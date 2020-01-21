Phoenix Mom arrested after confessing child murder

advertisement

A Phoenix woman was arrested and charged with murder after killing her three children.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Monster Mama Rachel Henry was taken to 4th Avenue Prison after taking responsibility for the deaths of her three children, a 7-month-old girl, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.

The AZ family reported that 22-year-old Henry and her 30-year-old friend called the authorities on Monday at 7:30 p.m. to report an emergency in an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. When the police arrived at home, they discovered the children’s bodies without apparent trauma. They tried CPR and provided first aid, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The parents and another relative were interviewed. At that time, the parents said the children were sick before they died. Fox 10 Phoenix originally reported that they died after drowning, but then Henry got clean.

police Sgt.Mercedes Fortune Henry later announced that he was “responsible for the deaths of the children”. She admitted to “harming her three children, causing her death”.

“As you can imagine, this case is very complex,” she continued. “There are many moving parts. We can now safely say that the mother is responsible for the death of the children.”

Henry has kept silent about the death, but the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the cause of the death. She remains in the local prison for three first-degree murders and is held without bond.

After Henry’s incident David Ware revealed that he was worried after learning about the possible drowning.

“Since I have children, I wanted to come out and see if it was a dangerous situation that could endanger my children,” said Ware.

Then he discovered that the children were found in an area that was thought to be a nursery or landscaping.

“I only ever assumed that it was an active business. I have never seen children on the property.”

Ware said that the cops were not “hectic”, which led him to believe that the area where the trucks came in and out was safe.

