Brittney Griner. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images). Skylar Diggins-Smith. (Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images). Diana Taurasi (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson)

The Phoenix Mercury were the topic of conversation at the WNBA this week with their decision to bring the all-star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith down into the valley.

The team gave long-time Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner three picks for the first round of Connecticut Sun. The next day, they picked Diggins-Smith from the Dallas Wings for the # 5 and 7 picks in the 2020 WNBA draft and a 2021 pick.

Jim Pitman, General Manager of Phoenix Mercury, told Doug & Wolf at the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station that the team with Diggins-Smith, which focuses on Brittney Griner and guard Diana Taurasi, has something special.

“When Griner and Diggins-Smith left college, they were part of the three to see,” said Pitman. “Well, we’ve seen the new three in Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, and Diana Taurasi.”

Diggins-Smith scored an average of 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game with Dallas in 2018. Diggins-Smith missed the 2019 season after giving birth to their first child in the spring.

The Mercury also pinned the three down on Friday when they announced that they had signed Griner for a multi-year extension.

Last season, Griner led the league in points per game (20.7), blocks per game (2.0), and came second in percentage of field goals (56.4).

The addition of Diggins-Smith could be the boost Mercury needs to bring another championship down into the valley, which they haven’t done since 2014.

“We put together teams that we thought were competitive. Last year was just a terrible season when it came to injuries,” said Pitman. “We only had 14 minutes of the whole season together, all nights eight players got dressed and it was a difficult time for us. ”

One of the struggles that Mercury faced last year was not having Taurasi at full strength. She underwent a discectomy where the team thought she would be out for 12 weeks, but it was eight months.

“Taurasi is healthy again,” said Pitman. “She was only at the gym this week and shot and shot. She said she was pain free for the first time in years. “

During the 2018 season, Taurasi averaged 20.7 points per game in her 33 appearances for the Mercury. Pitman said the lack of that time was a chip on Tauras’ shoulder.

“Nobody is such a competitor – and I mean nobody – like Diana Taurasi,” said Pitman.

Even though Taurasi is 37 years old, Pitman said he didn’t worry about her age because she was in great shape. And since it is returning to full strength, Mercury is facing full strength this year.

