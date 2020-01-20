Phishing dominates the British cybercrime landscape

advertisement

If there is one thing that the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has definitely done, it has given us a clearer picture of the UK cybersecurity landscape.

The new report from CybSafe states that more security breaches were reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in 2019 than in any other year. A total of 2,376 reports were generated, compared to 1,854 in 2018 and 540 in 2017.

The report shows that the number of reported incidents increased by 28 percent between 2018 and 2019.

Phishing reports in particular grew rapidly, increasing from 16 reports in 2017 to 877 in 2018 to 1,080 in 2019. Of all incidents reported to the ICO in 2019, 45 percent were attributable to phishing.

Other notable methods included unauthorized access (791 reported incidents), malware / ransomware (243), faulty hardware and software configuration (64), and brute force password attacks (34).

“With the GDPR causing a massive increase in reporting in 2018, we might have expected reports to the ICO to subside in 2019 – but that wasn’t the case,” commented Oz Alashe, CEO of CybSafe.

“2019 significantly exceeded the previous year’s figures. It was a particularly important year in terms of human error data violations. As far as the knowledge gained is concerned, there is much that can be gathered from these figures. As a nation, we cannot address cyber risk if we focus only on technical threats. The human side of the equation is so important. Simple attacks, especially social engineering attacks, continue to dominate the threat landscape. And it is difficult to see that this situation will change significantly in the next few years. ‘

The GDPR is a European data protection and data protection regulation that was introduced in 2018 and mainly deals with the way in which companies store, exchange and use information.

