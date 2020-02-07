Phillips Buick GMC is preparing for the second annual “Rides of March” auto show.

Last year’s car show “Rides of March” at Phillips Buick GMC in Fruitland Park brought a large number of classic cars out of the entire region.

The event, which features classic vehicles presented by members of local auto clubs and other car enthusiasts, will take place on Saturday, March 7th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the dealership in 2160 US Highway. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. Many residents of The Villages and surrounding communities will exhibit their vehicles from various eras in automotive history.

Those who own vintage or antique automobiles are encouraged to showcase their rides while enjoying food and music from the 1950s and 1960s. Participants have the opportunity to win trophies for categories such as “Best Of Show”, “Most Unique”, “Best Muscle”, “Best Exotic” and more. Three judges choose the winners, but the first 75 participants receive a commemorative plaque.

Visitors to the “Rides of March” auto show at Phillips Buick GMC will enjoy the opportunity to see classic vehicles from different eras and enjoy music from the 1950s and 1960s.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and is attended by Phillips Buick GMC customers, friends and other local business owners. Some of the auto clubs that are featured are the Villages Vintage Car Club, the Antique Auto Club of America and the Villages Classic Automobile Club.

“Last year was such an entertaining event for our community members that we were thrilled when they asked us if we would make this an annual event,” said Kenny Phillips, general manager of Phillips Buick GMC. “We upgraded the trophies and hope to see even more participants and spectators.”